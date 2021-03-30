West Shore RCMP headquarters in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two hikers rescued from Sooke Hills Wilderness Regional Park

West Shore RCMP urges residents to be prepared before setting out

West Shore police are reminding the public to be prepared before exploring the outdoors, as two hikers were rescued over the weekend.

Police were called at 8:40 p.m. on March 27 to Sooke Hills Regional Park, where a 17-year-old male and 18-year-old female hiker had gotten lost.

“The pair reported that they had no water, food or any survival supplies. Furthermore, their cellphone battery was at only four per cent battery life,” stated a West Shore RCMP press release.

RCMP officers obtained the GPS coordinates of the hikers and quickly headed up the trails with their trusty service dog, Erik. The pair was found three hours later, thirsty but unharmed.

West Shore RCMP urges people to be prepared when going hiking by doing things such as bringing water and food, telling someone the planned path and return time, and dressing appropriately.

For more hiking safety and preparedness tips, please visit westshore.rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

Westshore RCMP






