Two knife-point robberies within 15 hours at Douglas Street convenience stores

Victoria police arrested two men after separate knife-point robberies at Douglas Street convenience stores within 15 hours of each other.

Just before 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, a man entered a store in the 2600-block of Douglas Street and reportedly grabbed a drink before brandishing a knife and demanding the clerk to get him cigarettes. He left after taking the cigarettes.

Officers spotted him shortly after near the intersection of King and Blanshard Streets. VicPD says a police dog named Havoc was deployed to assist the arrest since the man had showed the knife during the store theft. Police say the man complied with officers’ direction after seeing Havoc and they arrested him.

The man was not physically injured in the arrest. The knife and cigarettes were in his possession and he was transported to VicPD cells. He faces recommended charges for robbery and possession of a knife contrary to court orders.

Just before 8 a.m. on Friday, police received a report about another man who had also robbed a Douglas Street convenience store, this one being in the 3000-block.

The store’s staff told police a man started putting chocolate bars into the pockets of his hoodie and bag before leaving the store without the bag. A few moments after staff members grabbed the bag and put it behind the counter, the man returned, walked behind the counter and showed a knife. He then left the store with the bag.

Officers arrested the man without incident shortly after in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue. The knife was found in the bag with the stolen chocolate bars. Officers learned the man was breaching a release order related to multiple break and enters that required him to be under a 24-hour house arrest.

He was transported to VicPD cells and held for court.

