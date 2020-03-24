Two men were taken into custody by VicPD on March 23 and 24. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two men arrested as Victoria police step up patrols in core business areas

‘We are well aware of the potential for businesses to be targeted during closures’

Two men were arrested for property offences as Victoria Police Department increased its presence in core business areas throughout Victoria and Esquimalt in response to concerns about thieves targeting businesses closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just before 7 p.m. on March 23 in the 700-block of Yates Street, witnesses spotted a man breaking a window and entering a business. While officers searched for the suspect a nearby resident spotted the man trying to get onto the roof and began speaking with him. Eventually, the resident escorted the man off the property to waiting officers.

READ ALSO: VicPD asks for help to locate missing man with multiple outstanding warrants

Officers noticed the suspect had been injured while breaking the window and he was taken to hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries. The man was released with conditions and an appearance notice.

READ ALSO: Partying Victoria-area youth told police they are ‘immune’ to COVID-19

On March 24, just after 3 a.m. near the intersection of Cook Street and Rockland Avenue another man was arrested after an officer heard a car alarm in the area. The officer saw the man fleeing the area and evidence of a broken window which lead to the man’s detainment.

The man was searched and the officer found break and enter tools. Through further investigation, officers discovered two nearby vehicles had also been broken into.

The man was arrested for violating conditions not to have break and enter tools and the investigation is ongoing.

“We are well aware of the potential for businesses to be targeted during closures,” said Chief Del Manak in a statement. “We have already implemented enhanced patrols and discussed new crime prevention strategies.”


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 Canadian update: Massive job cuts at Westjet, Parliament session suspended
Next story
A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Just Posted

Greater Victoria little free libraries pull the books due to COVID-19

Some community book exchanges opt to temporarily close to reduce risk of coronavirus exposure

VicPD asks for help to locate missing man with multiple outstanding warrants

Wesley Williams was reported missing on March 20

Two men arrested as Victoria police step up patrols in core business areas

‘We are well aware of the potential for businesses to be targeted during closures’

Victoria women’s shelters bracing for impact with expected uptick due to pandemic

Isolation and uncertainty can lead to increase in violence, experts say

COVID-19: Brand new Victoria long-term care home could take pressure off hospitals

Island Health delays residents’ move to The Summit at Quadra Village

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

News Mirror offices closed to the public

But there’s still plenty of ways to reach us

Sisters surprised to find themselves reunited at Nanaimo seniors care home after years apart

Eden Gardens staff member noticed new care home resident’s resemblance to another resident

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Strings of lights seen in night sky over Cowichan Valley

Could be satellites, or something stranger, says UFO specialist

No gifts please – Island Health asks for gift delivery to cease at health care facilities

Request is in response to evolving COVID-19 situation

Most Read