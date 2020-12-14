Two more COVID-19 cases identified at Saanich Peninsula Hospital

Total cases at 19, two deaths, since outbreak declared Dec. 1

Island Health added two more test positive cases to an outbreak of COVID-19 at Saanich Peninsula Hospital – one more patient, one more staff member.

As of Dec. 14, nine staff members and 10 patients have tested positive for COVID-19. Two people have died.

Island Health said Monday that no new sources of transmission have been identified since the outbreak was declared on Dec. 1 and testing continues to confirm the outbreak is limited to acute care areas of the hospital.

Patients in the acute care areas continue to be closely monitored for symptoms and staff testing is ongoing.

While the hospital in Central Saanich remains closed to acute admissions, the emergency department is open. The laboratory service has temporarily moved to the Keating Cross Road lab at 2140A Keating Cross Rd. Other outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, are open.

For more information about COVID-19 visit islandhealth.ca.

