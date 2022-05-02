Two more potential witnesses sought in Victoria arson investigation

Victoria police are looking to speak with two men who could be potential witnesses to the arson at a Ukrainian pastor’s family home in Victoria last month.
The two men are not suspects, but police believe they may have information about the early-morning fire on April 20.
Gasoline was poured through the mail slot of the family home, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress said in a statement last month. Five people were in the home when the fire broke out and all made it out alive, although one child was injured and a woman needed to be rescued from a window ledge by fire crews.
One of the potential witnesses was near Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue just after 1 a.m. on April 20th.
He’s described as an approximately 50-year-old Caucasian man who’s six feet tall, with a medium build. He had short dark brown hair, was clean-shaven and wore a brown jacket with black areas near the shoulders, overtop a black sweater. He also wore dark blue jeans and dark coloured lace-up shoes.
The second individual was also in the area of Cook Street and Caledonia Avenue just after 1 a.m. on the morning of the fire.
He’s described as an approximately 25-year-old Caucasian or Middle Eastern man who’s 6’2”. He had medium-length, dark-brown hair that was shorter on the sides and back and longer on top. The man also had a short beard and wore a dark blue hooded coat, olive-brown pants, dark shoes and an army-green backpack.
VicPD received several tips after putting out a video of another potential witness passing through the area in a vehicle.
Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
