Two Nanaimo care-home residents have died during COVID-19 outbreak

Death reported Monday was the second related to Chartwell Malaspina outbreak, says Island Health

One of the COVID-19-related deaths in Island Health this week was related to the outbreak at a Nanaimo long-term care facility, the health authority says.

Island Health confirmed that two people have died of COVID-19 since the outbreak at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence was declared in late December.

Island Health president and CEO Kathy MacNeil, in a statement, extended condolences to family and friends of the two individuals.

“To the staff at Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence and Island Health staff involved, please know that the entire Island Health family is behind you and is thankful for the compassionate care you are providing during this difficult time,” MacNeil added.

There have been no new COVID-19 test-positive cases at Chartwell Malaspina since Jan. 6, and “multiple rounds of follow-up testing” has taken place, said Island Health in an e-mail.

There is no specific timeline to declare an outbreak over, as that determination is made by the medical health officer “and is based on factors like symptom onset dates and incubation periods.”

The health authority says it hopes have all long-term care residents in the region vaccinated in the coming days.

There were 500 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C. between Tuesday and Wednesday, with 32 of those cases on Vancouver Island.

