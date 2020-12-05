Two new COVID-19 cases added to Saanich Peninsula Hospital outbreak

Total of seven patients, five staff members tested positive since Dec. 1

Two new cases of COVID-19 related to the outbreak at Saanich Peninsula Hospital were reported on Dec. 4.

According to Island Health, another patient and one more staff member have tested positive, bringing the total number of cases at the hospital to 12 – seven patients and five employees.

The outbreak was first reported on Dec. 1 and is the first Greater Victoria hospital to have been hit by the virus.

Island Health assures that the outbreak has been limited to the acute care area and that outpatient services, including medical imaging and day surgery, as well as the emergency department remain open.

Laboratory services have been temporarily moved to the Keating Cross Road lab, located at 2140A Keating Cross Road.

The hospital is conducting twice-daily wellness checks to screen staff for symptoms and staff movement between acute and long-term care has been restricted. Patients in the acute care unit have undergone an initial round of testing, but Island Health says they are being closely monitored and will be re-tested next week.

As of Dec. 5, there are 183 active cases of COVID-19 on the Island and 9,050 active cases province-wide.

