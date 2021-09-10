Victoria police officers assaulted by man while using pepper spray, taser to apprehend him

Officers were investigating reports of a man making threats of violence when the assault occurred

Victoria Police says both officers were sent to hospital after the apprehension (Courtesy VicPD)

Two Victoria police officers went to hospital shortly after 8 a.m. Friday (Sept. 10) morning after being assaulted during an apprehension in Victoria’s Jubilee neighbourhood, VicPD said in a statement.

The officers attended a suite in a multi-unit residential building to investigate reports of a man with mental health concerns making threats of violence. While attempting to apprehend him, VicPD says they were “violently assaulted” by the man.

The officers used pepper spray and a taser on the man during the assault. The man was taken into custody after more officers arrived on scene, and transported to the hospital for a mental health assessment and treatment for the pepper spray.

VicPD reports the man is facing multiple charges of assaulting a police officer.

As Black Press Media previously reported, a police vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Douglas and Fisgard streets en route to the incident.

Both incidents remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident or who recognizes the suspect is asked to contact the VicPD non-emergency line at (250) 995-7654. To make an anonymous report, call the Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online at victoriacrimestoppers.ca.

