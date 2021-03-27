Two pick-up trucks destroyed in multi-vehicle collision at Saanich intersection

Three drivers involved, no serious injuries, firefighter says

A multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of McKenzie and Glanford avenues impacted traffic for two hours on the morning of March 27. (Map via Pulsepoint)

A multi-vehicle collision at the intersection of McKenzie and Glanford avenues impacted traffic for several hours Saturday morning.

The incident occurred just after 8 a.m. and, when first responders arrived, they found witnesses had stepped up to help the three drivers involved in the crash.

The drivers of two large, one-ton pick-up trucks collided in the intersection before sliding into another smaller truck, explained Platoon Capt. David Elder of the Saanich Fire Department. There were no serious injuries, but one person was treated by first responders on scene.

Elder pointed out that firefighters were pleased to see that all three drivers were wearing seatbelts and their airbags deployed – sparing them serious injuries.

Both one-ton trucks were heavily damaged and will likely have to be written off, Elder said, noting that it was “remarkable” that the drivers were able to walk away.

The incident resulted in several lanes being closed in the area while crews worked to clear debris and police investigated. Elder noted that one of the drivers came forward to take the blame so the investigation was short but the clean-up took some time.

By 10:15 a.m., first responders had left the scene and traffic resumed, he said.

