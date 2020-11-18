Saanich Coun. Colin Plant joins Rebecca Mersereau at her victory party when the latter was elected to council in 2018. Plant, returned as chair, and Mersereau elected vice-chair, now lead the Capital Regional District board.

Two Saanich councillors now lead CRD board

Colin Chair acclaimed as chair, Rebececca Mersereau elected vice-chair by board members

The leadership of the Capital Regional District board is now fully in the hands of Saanich directors.

Elections held Wednesday (Nov. 18) at the inaugural board meeting of 2020-21 saw Colin Plant re-elected as chair unopposed, while fellow Saanich Coun. Rebecca Mersereau was elected vice-chair by the CRD directors.

Mersereau, who told the board she intended to step down as chair of the CRD’s regional water supply commission if elected, defeated sitting vice-chair and former CRD chair, Langford Coun. Denise Blackwell.

ALSO READ: CRD opening doors for more First Nations input on Greater Victoria decisions

In her pre-vote address, Mersereau acknowledged having two Saanich representatives leading the board might be an issue for some, but said she views the vice-chair position as one of support for the chair, the board and staff. She said she sees “value in change and value in renewal and capacity building.”

Blackwell said having large and smaller municipalities represented at the board leadership level was important, as was maintaining continuity of leadership during the pandemic.

 

Most Read