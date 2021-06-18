Two Saanich schools report COVID-19 exposures

COVID-19 exposures have been reported at Colquitz Middle School and Tillicum Elementary School, both on June 14. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

Two Saanich schools have experienced new COVID-19 exposures, the Greater Victoria School District reported Thursday night.

The potential date of exposure at both Colquitz Middle School and Tillicum Elementary School is June 14. Island Health classifies an “exposure” as an incident when one student or staff member with a lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 attended the campus while infectious.

The health authority is now conducting contact tracing at both Saanich schools and will inform anyone who is required to self-isolate.

Everyone is asked to continue self-monitoring for symptoms, which include fever, chills, cough, shortness of breath, sore throat, runny nose, loss of sense of smell or taste, headache, fatigue, diarrhea, loss of appetite, nausea and muscle aches. Students displaying even mild symptoms should be kept home.

