Two semi trucks collide on the highway in Nanaimo

One driver taken to hospital, both northbound lanes of Nanaimo Parkway closed

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway just north of Northfield Road on Wednesday morning, May 5. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Two semi trucks collided on the Nanaimo Parkway and one driver was hurt.

Nanaimo RCMP say the crash happened about 7:40 a.m. Wednesday, May 5, in the northbound lanes of the parkway just north of the Northfield Road intersection.

One driver was transported to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say both northbound lanes will be closed for an “indeterminate period of time” while investigators examine the scene.

Northbound traffic on the parkway is being detoured and motorists are asked to avoid the area. Southbound parkway traffic is not impacted.

There were 29 crashes at the intersection of Northfield Road and the Nanaimo Parkway in 2019, which was the 14th-highest total in the city that year, according to the most recently available ICBC statistics. For the five-year period from 2015-2019, the intersection saw 178 crashes, 11th most among Nanaimo’s intersections.

