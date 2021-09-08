Saanich police arrest two suspects after a series of break and enters in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Saanich police arrest two suspects after a series of break and enters in Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two suspects arrested after series of break-ins around Shelbourne area in Saanich

Break and enters occurred in July and August

The Saanich Police Department arrested two suspects after the Shelbourne area was subject to a series of break and enters in July and August.

A total of five units were broken into between July 9 and Aug. 21 on Shelbourne Street, Richmond Road, Cedar Hill Cross Road, and Church Avenue.

Secured areas were broken into and high-end bicycles, tools, electronics, parcels, and firearms were stolen.

On Aug. 27, one of the suspects was arrested in the 3600-block of Richmond Road and police said items linked to the break and enters were on him at that time.

A search warrant of his residence was then executed and several items believed to be stolen were recovered.

The 36-year-old man remains in custody and is facing three counts of break and enter. The other suspect, a 37-year-old man, was arrested on Aug. 2o in Saanich, and police are recommending one count of break and enter against him.

Saanich police said their priority is to locate the outstanding firearms – a shotgun, rifle, and handgun.

