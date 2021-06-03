Two Vancouver men arrested, kilo of drugs seized after trafficking investigation

VicPD says men have ties with Lower Mainland crime groups

Victoria and Saanich officers seized these items after arresting two Vancouver men at a Saanich hotel on May 31. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria police officers arrested two Vancouver men and seized about a kilogram of several drug substances as part of an investigation into drug trafficking that has ties to the Lower Mainland.

VicPD and Saanich officers seized fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine and $3,000 cash while executing a search warrant and after arresting the two men at a hotel in the 3200-block of Maple Street in Saanich on May 31.

Police say the quantity of drugs seized is consistent with a drug trafficking operation. In late May, police began their investigation into alleged Victoria drug traffickers that have ties to crime groups on the mainland.

The suspects, aged 40 and 35, were released pending further investigation and officers will be recommending charges related to drug trafficking.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

READ: COVID-19 exposure reported at Thrifty Foods in Saanich

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

crimeDrug bustVicPD