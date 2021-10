Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road impacted in Tuesday crash

A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway is affecting southbound traffic. (Black Press Media file photo)

Central Saanich Police are on scene at a two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road.

Reports of the incident first emerged shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Tuesday (Oct. 12).

Emergency crews have blocked off sections of a southbound lane and traffic has been impacted.

More to come…

