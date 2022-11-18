Colwood Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18.) at Colwood Corners which left two people with minor injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18.) at Colwood Corners which left two people with minor injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two-vehicle crash leaves two with minor injuries in Colwood

Crews were called to the 1900-block of Sooke Road around 11:17 a.m.

Two people received minor injuries Friday (Nov. 18) in a crash along Sooke Road in Colwood.

Colwood Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Scott Abrahamson said crews were called to the 1900-block of Sooke Road at 11:17 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash with fluids and debris on the road.

On arrival, crews found one vehicle in the driveway connecting the shopping complex to Sooke Road and the second in the nearest lane of the road. Crews worked to direct traffic and clean up fluid spills while B.C. Emergency Health Services paramedics treated the two individuals for minor injuries, and the West Shore RCMP investigated the cause of the collision.

Abrahamson said fire crews were on scene for about 30 minutes, and one lane of traffic was blocked for about the same time.

He said motorists were diligent in slowing down and leaving room for first responders to do their job safely, for which he is thankful.

READ MORE: Colwood fire department opens its doors to the community

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@goldstreamgazette.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

City of Colwood,Colwood Fire RescueTrafficWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
UPDATED: TSB investigating fatal helicopter crash in northwestern B.C.
Next story
UPDATE: Heavy police presence in Merritt after shots fired

Just Posted

James Lee Busch and Zachary Armitage are charged with the first-degree murder of 60-year-old Martin Payne after they escaped William Head institution on July 7, 2019. (Correctional Service of Canada/Facebook)
Forensics expert testifies inmates’ fingerprints found in home, truck of slain Metchosin man

Lindsey and Grayson Drakeley attend the launch of Help Fill A Dream and Country Grocer’s 2022 holiday campaign at Eurosa Farms in Central Saanich. (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Help Fill A Dream, Country Grocer launch 2022 holiday campaign for Vancouver Island families

Victoria Mayor Marianne Alto and Bruce Williams secure themselves with harnesses before they are lifted to the top of the 42-foot tree. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
VIDEO: Ralmax Group aims to spark holiday joy, support for local businesses with harbour lights

Colwood Fire Rescue responded to a two-vehicle crash Friday (Nov. 18.) at Colwood Corners which left two people with minor injuries. (Black Press Media file photo)
Two-vehicle crash leaves two with minor injuries in Colwood