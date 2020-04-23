A car crash nearby Thetis Lake on Wednesday afternoon stopped traffic along the TCH for westbound drivers around 3:40 p.m., according to West Shore RCMP. Const. Nancy Saggar says the combination of speed and rain played a factor. (Aaron Guillen/News Staff)
Two-vehicle crash near Thetis Lake attributed to speeding, one driver sent to hospital
Rain and speed determined to be a factor
Two vehicles were dealt significant damage when one driver lost control of their vehicle and veered into another lane along Highway 1 near Thetis Lake on Wednesday afternoon.
West Shore RCMP Const. Nancy Saggar said a witness saw a driver out of control in the northbound lane around 3:40 p.m. One individual was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Due to considerable rain during the time of the crash, Saggar said hydroplaning was a possibility. The crash was cleared within 30 minutes of the report. One driver was issued a speeding ticket.
