Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Elk Lake slowed northbound traffic on Friday afternoon.

According to the Saanich police, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on May 28 in the 5300-block of the highway. Emergency crews responded and found no injures.

One lane was closed in the area while first responders assessed those involved.

As of 1:30 p.m., police were preparing to clear the scene but northbound traffic remained backed up in the area before Sayward Road.

