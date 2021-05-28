(Black Press Media file photo)

(Black Press Media file photo)

Two-vehicle crash slows northbound traffic on Pat Bay Highway

No injuries reported, northbound lanes reopen

A two-vehicle collision on the Pat Bay Highway near Elk Lake slowed northbound traffic on Friday afternoon.

According to the Saanich police, the crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. on May 28 in the 5300-block of the highway. Emergency crews responded and found no injures.

One lane was closed in the area while first responders assessed those involved.

As of 1:30 p.m., police were preparing to clear the scene but northbound traffic remained backed up in the area before Sayward Road.

READ ALSO: Missing llama has Malahat gun range on the hunt

