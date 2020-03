A crash Wednesday afternoon at the Burnside Road West and Millgrove Avenue intersection briefly disrupted traffic.

The two-vehicle crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. Although airbags were deployed, Saanich police said there were no serious injuries from the crash.

Police noted there was serious damage to both cars and are considering issuing a ticket to the party at fault.

ALSO READ: VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

sarah.schuchard@saanichnews.com

car crash