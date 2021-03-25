The Agency has fired two of its real estate agents following sexual assault allegations made against them online. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)

Two Victoria real estate agents fired following sexual assault allegations

The Agency Victoria says it is shocked and deeply disturbed

Two Victoria real estate agents have been fired following allegation of sexual assault made against them.

In its initial statement made on Instagram Thursday midday, The Agency Victoria – a luxury real estate company – said it had just become aware of the allegations and that it was taking appropriate action to resolve the matter.

“The allegations predate the agents working with our brokerage, although, we are extremely concerned and taking these allegations seriously,” the statement read.

At the time of the allegations, the two agents were working as independent contractors with Engel and Volkers Vancouver Island. Owner of the company Scott Piercy said although the individuals left Engel and Volkers in 2019, the company is taking the allegations seriously and will continue to look into it.

A few hours after its first post, The Agency took to Instagram once again to say it had fired the two accused.

“We want to be perfectly clear; we are shocked and deeply disturbed by the accusations,” The Agency wrote. “We stand in full support of women who have endured sexual abuse and we encourage anyone with information to please come forward.”

The Local has severed ties with one of its minority partners after sexual assault allegations arose against them online. (Google Streetview/Screenshot)

At the same time, Victoria pub The Local also took to Instagram to state that Wednesday night it became aware of sexual assault allegations made against a minority partner.

“I and the whole Local community are deeply shaken by the allegation – the actions described are disturbing, disgusting and wrong,” owner Jeremy Petzing wrote. “Our thoughts are first and foremost with the woman who has brought forward these allegations.”

The pub severed ties with the accused and said they will no longer be welcome at The Local or Farmhouse.

The allegations, which surfaced on social media, are part of a growing number calling out individuals in Victoria.

In early February, Chuck’s Burger Bar fired an employee after numerous allegations of sexual assault and misconduct emerged against him online. Later that month, Victoria police confirmed that its officers were investigating the allegations, but that no charges had been laid. Soon after, the bar closed its doors.

READ ALSO: Chuck’s Burger Bar closes its doors after sexual assault allegations

Earlier this month, a second Victoria restaurant recognized that sexual assault allegations had been made against one of its employees. E:Ne Raw Food and Sake Bar announced it would be closing temporarily while it internally investigated the situation. Days later, it announced the employee had been fired and that it was committed to annual sex education programs for management.

READ ALSO: Victoria restaurant fires employee accused of sexual assault, commits to education

Social media pages can serve as a safe place for sexual assault survivors to share their stories, said Janni Aragon, gender studies and political science professor at the University of Victoria, speaking with Black Press Media in February. They can also help survivors to understand they aren’t alone.

Anyone who wishes to report an incident or has information about an incident can call the VicPD report desk at 250-995-7654 ext. 1.

The Victoria Sexual Assault Centre offers counselling, victim services and a sexual assault response team. The centre can be reached 24/7 at 250-383-3232.

READ ALSO: ‘There’s so much stigma:’ Greater Victoria’s sexual violence allegations find safe space on social media

Do you have a story tip? Email: jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

sexual assaultVictoria

