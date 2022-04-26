The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police “E” Division headquarters in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two women, one man dead in house fire northwest of Edmonton

Gunn area fire not considered suspicious, likely to have started on a stove

Mounties say three people died in a house fire northwest of Edmonton on the weekend.

Parkland RCMP say they responded early Sunday to a report of a fire at a home in Darbyson Estates near Gunn, Alta.

The home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived.

Police say multiple people were believed to be at the residence, and the bodies of two women and a man were found inside once the fire was put out.

Const. Sarah Williams says the dead have been tentatively identified, but that won’t be confirmed until autopsies have been completed.

She says the fire isn’t considered suspicious and a preliminary investigation suggests it is likely to have started on a stove.

—The Canadian Press

fire

Previous story
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on $135 million federal settlement
Next story
IIO investigating death of man who went into medical distress at Comox Valley RCMP detachment

Just Posted

Metchosin singer-songwriter Jesse Roper's face takes its place in the 'multi use road' sign on Happy Valley Road in 2018. Long since removed, his face made a comeback this month. (Black Press Media file photo)
Metchosin singer-songwriter’s face makes comeback on road sign

Work on installing a new roof is slated to start in May at the Oak Bay Recreation Centre. Council approved an increased budget for the project to match the nearly $1.8 million bid from Universal Sheet Metal Ltd. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Budget boost needed for new roof at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Alpina Restaurant at Villa Eyrie Resort on the Malahat was rated among the best brunch spots in Greater Victoria and even Canada, based on reviews submitted to reservation service OpenTable. (Photo courtesy of OpenTable)
Greater Victoria brunch spots voted among Canada’s best

A special Sidney council meeting scheduled to deal with the official community plan won’t take place as originally scheduled on April 28. Unfinished work by the municipality’s OCP advisory committee has pushed the council meeting to May 5. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Special council meeting for OCP pushed into May by Sidney