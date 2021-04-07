A screen displays a countdown clock showing slightly more than 1 year to go for the 2022 Beijing Olympics on a building near the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A coalition of 180 rights group on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

A screen displays a countdown clock showing slightly more than 1 year to go for the 2022 Beijing Olympics on a building near the Olympic Tower in Beijing, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. A coalition of 180 rights group on Wednesday called for a boycott of next year’s Beijing Winter Olympics tied to reported human rights abuses against ethnic minorities in China. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

U.S. weighs Beijing Olympics boycott with partners, allies

The Beijing Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4, 2022 and China has denied all charges of human rights abuses

The State Department said Tuesday the Biden administration is considering a possible boycott of the upcoming Beijing Winter Olympics to protest China’s human rights record.

Department spokesman Ned Price said the U.S. is consulting with like-minded countries around the world to determine how to proceed. Price says the administration is discussing China strategy, including participation in the Olympics, with a number of partners and allies in order to present a united front.

“Part of our review of those Olympics and our thinking will involve close consultations with partners and allies around the world,” he told reporters. “We have consistently said when it comes to our concerns with the government in Beijing, including Beijing’s egregious human rights violations, its conduct of genocide in the case of Xingjiang, that what the United States does is meaningful, what the United States does will have impact, but everything we do that brings along our allies and partners will have all the more influence with Beijing.”

Human rights groups are protesting China’s hosting of the Games, which are set to start in February 2022. They have urged a diplomatic or straight-up boycott of the event to call attention to alleged Chinese abuses against Uyghurs, Tibetans, and residents of Hong Kong.

Price declined to say when a decision might be made, but noted there is still almost a year until the Games are set to begin.

“These Games remain some time away. I wouldn’t want to put a timeframe on it, but these discussions are underway,” he said. “It is something that we certainly wish to discuss and it is certainly something that we understand that a co-ordinated approach will be not only in our interest, but also in the interest of our allies and partners. So this is one of the issues that is on the agenda, both now and going forward.”

The Beijing Winter Olympics open on Feb. 4, 2022 and China has denied all charges of human rights abuses. It says “political motives” underlie the boycott effort.

Rights groups have met with the International Olympic Committee and have been told the Olympic body must stay politically “neutral.” They have been told by the IOC that China has given “assurances” about human rights conditions.

Both the IOC and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee have said in the past they oppose boycotts.

In March, IOC president Thomas Bach said history shows that boycotts never achieve anything. “It also has no logic,” he said. “Why would you punish the athletes from your own country if you have a dispute with a government from another country? This just makes no real sense.”

The USOPC has questioned the effectiveness of boycotts. “We oppose Games boycotts because they have been shown to negatively impact athletes while not effectively addressing global issues,” it said. “We believe the more effective course of action is for the governments of the world and China to engage directly on human rights and geopolitical issues.”

READ MORE: O’Toole calls for relocation of Beijing Olympics due to China’s ‘genocide’ of Uighurs

Matthew Lee, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

ChinaOlympicsUSA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday
Next story
MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles

Just Posted

Ines Khouider (left), a Grade 12 student at St. Margaret’s School, and Ishaan Kareer, a Grade 11 student at Stelly’s Secondary, are among the seven members of the FIX IT Robotics team who competed in a virtual challenge against other teams from B.C. and Washington with their robot, Beyonce, April 3. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Teen-built robot Beyonce puts a ring on virtual robotics competition

High school team from Greater Victoria battled teams from B.C., Washington virtually April 3

Victoria police are asking for help locating high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles, who was last seen in early March. (Courtesy VicPD)
MISSING: Victoria police searching for high-risk missing woman, Shawna Buckles

Buckles, 34, last seen in Victoria in early March

Peter Dinklage and a host of other well-known actors are being spotted around Victoria as they film a new comedy called American Dreamer. (HBO via AP)
Peter Dinklage, Shirley MacLaine spotted filming new movie in Victoria

American Dreamer, includes Ladysmith’s Michelle Mylett

The Victoria Literacy Connection (VLC) launched ‘Toonies for Tutoring’ in March, which encourages book club participants to bring a toonie to meetings, and donate the funds to their organization. All of the funds will go towards free programs offered by the VLC, which are delivered by volunteers. (Black Press Media file)
Victoria Literacy Connection launches ‘Toonies for Tutoring’

Donations from book clubs support regional literacy programs

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down from pre-pandemic levels amid COVID restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

Castlegar courthouse
Woman charged with attempted murder in Castlegar teen stabbing incident

The charges have been upgraded

Direct-support staff who support individuals with developmental disabilities – including many involved with Semiahmoo House Society in South Surrey – should be prioritized for the COVID-19 vaccine, says the head of UNITI. (File photo)
Support workers for those with disabilities left behind in B.C. vaccine-rollout ‘oversight’

UNITI CEO Doug Tennant says misunderstanding is putting vulnerable people at greater risk

According to a new study, 71 per cent of Canadians carers – those looking after a family member or friend with a disability, illness or frailty – are battling unprecedented fatigue. (Black Press Media files)
Unpaid caregivers in Canada feeling more burned out than ever: New report

70% of caregivers reported added mental and physical fatigue as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
NACI doubles down on 4-month gap, says 75% of Canadians could get COVID jab by mid-June

Committee says 75% of Canadians can be vaccinated by mid-June

Commissioner Austin Cullen looks over the hearing room before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. The commission probing money laundering in British Columbia says it’s adding former and current government officials to its roster for testimony. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. cabinet ministers to testify at money laundering inquiry

The province granted the commission an extension in March to produce its final report

Vancouver Canucks right wing Jake Virtanen (18) sits in the penalty box as seats normally filled with fans remain empty during first-period NHL action against the Edmonton Oilers in Vancouver on February 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak a ‘cautionary tale’: Dr. Bonnie Henry

Right-winger Jake Virtanen was the latest Canuck placed on the NHL’s COVID protocol list

Lantzville singer Raymond Salgado will sing ‘O Canada’ before the Vancouver Canucks’ upcoming game against the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 17. (Photo submitted)
Island singer to perform ‘O Canada’ at Vancouver Canucks game

Raymond Salgado scheduled to sing the anthem at Rogers Arena later this month

Former Duncan resident Rick Fall is running from Vancouver Island to Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. to raise money for two charities. (Submitted)
Former Islander laces up for charity run across Canada

Rick Fall is raising money for Childhood Cancer and Make-a-Wish

Most Read