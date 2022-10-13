FILE – Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Director of UBC’s Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, alongside other Indigenous leaders, activists and environmentalists attend a news conference regarding the RCMP exclusion zone in the Wet’suwet’en territory, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

FILE – Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, President of the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs and Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, Director of UBC’s Residential School History and Dialogue Centre, alongside other Indigenous leaders, activists and environmentalists attend a news conference regarding the RCMP exclusion zone in the Wet’suwet’en territory, in Vancouver, on Thursday, February 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

UBCIC backs Turpel-Lafond after investigation questions her Indigenous heritage

It is up to Indigenous communities to determine who belongs, not media, union says

The Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs says it’s standing with Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond, after a CBC News investigation was released Wednesday (Oct. 13), questioning her claims to Cree heritage.

In their own statement later in the day, the UBCIC said it is up to Indigenous people and communities to determine who belongs, not media.

“Issues of First Nations identity and community membership are for Indigenous peoples, families, and governments to sort through based on their own laws, customs, and traditions,” the union said.

“Dr. Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been a fierce, ethical, and groundbreaking advocate for Indigenous peoples for decades including representing the UBCIC for more than five years and a long working relationship before that. We have known her work to be of the highest order, and her integrity to be beyond reproach.”

The CBC News story digs into Turpel-Lafond’s past and finds contradicting information between the Cree heritage she has claimed, and which has characterized her career as an accomplished scholar and former judge, and historical records of her family and hometown.

The 59-year-old, and dozens of news stories written about her over the years, say she was born in Norway House or on a Manitoba reserve, but CBC News found it was more likely she grew up in Niagara Falls. They also found genealogical records didn’t back Turpel-Lafond’s claims. For her part, Turpel-Lafond told CBC News her dad was “raised speaking Cree, with Cree values, beliefs and way of life… with hunting, trapping and fishing.”

The UBCIC said it is their understanding that Chief Kelly Wolfe of Muskeg Lake First Nation, and her kinship family, all confirm that Dr. Turpel-Lafond is part of their community under their Indigenous laws.

“It is not the role of the media, the crown, or anyone else to tell us who we are,” the union added. “Investigations into the ancestry of individuals, filled with personal photos and digging into private matters, does not move justice, rights implementation, and reconciliation forward.”

Turpel-Lafond is well-known in B.C. for her recent work investigating racism in the health care system, and her subsequent report In Plain Sight: Addressing Indigenous-specific Racism and Discrimination in B.C. Health Care, as well as her legal efforts with Heiltsuk grandfather and granddaughter Maxwell Johnson and Tori-Anne who were wrongfully handcuffed outside a Vancouver BMO in 2019.

Turpel-Lafond is also a law professor at the University of British Columbia. Black Press Media has reached out to UBC for comment.

READ ALSO: Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsHeritageIndigenous

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Boil water notice issued for Haida Gwaii

Just Posted

The Sooke and Goldstream food banks feel the pinch of increased demand and fewer donations. (File-MetroCreative)
As the economy sways, Greater Victoria’s food banks are feeling the pinch

Jessica Michalofsky on the lawn in front of the Ministry of Health building in Victoria. Her son Aubrey Michalofsky died from drug overdose in Beasley, B.C., west of Nelson. Jessica is completing a marathon a day around the block every weekday in the hopes of getting a meeting with someone to discuss action for safe supply. Photo: Arnold Lim/Black Press Media
B.C. mom runs daily marathon in front of health ministry office after son dies of drug poisoning

Captured carbon dioxide is injected into porous rock on the ocean floor and then solidifies into carbonate rock. (Courtesy of University of Victoria)
UVic researching injecting CO2 into ocean floor

Victoria police arrested a man breaching several court conditions after he allegedly robbed another man on Oct. 11. (Black Press Media file photo)
Man breaching court conditions arrested after alleged robbery in Victoria