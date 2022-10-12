This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

This is a locator map for Pakistan with its capital, Islamabad, and the Kashmir region. (AP Photo)

UN tells world to speed up response for flood-hit Pakistan

Monsoons have left at least 1,700 people dead and wiped out infrastructure

The United Nations on Wednesday appealed to the world to speed up its response to help 33 million people in flood-ravaged Pakistan, saying just 20% of a fundraising target has been met since its launch last week.

Monsoon deluges likely worsened by climate change battered the country for months, killing at least 1,700 people and wiping out infrastructure. The U.N. last week revised its flash appeal fivefold, from $160 million to $816 million, to reflect the magnitude of the disaster.

U.N. officials are concerned about health, nutrition, drinking water, shelter and food security for the vast swaths of the population who have lost their crops, homes and livestock.

U.N. Humanitarian Coordinator Julien Harnies said pledges of more than $180 million have been received, but only $90 million has been confirmed with the U.N.

Harnies said the world body was responding with what it has but it is not enough and the world must speed up its response. The disaster displaced 7.9 million people and half a million are still living in tents and makeshift homes.

Pakistan’s climate change minister, Sherry Rehman, told a press conference Wednesday that the country has become the world’s biggest climate catastrophe.

Rehman said 1,717 people died in the flooding and more than 12,000 were injured.

“Pakistan alone cannot accomplish the task to rehabilitate the affected population, it needs huge resources and quick action,” she said. “The World Bank estimated losses of $40 billion but more may be required.”

According to the U.N., the Pakistani government says the floods destroyed at least 4 million acres of farmland and, with large areas still underwater, new crops cannot be planted. The planting window is very short, from October until December, and farmers will need seeds and fertilizers immediately.

Nobel laureate Malala Yousufzai visited the flood-affected district of Dadu, in Sindh province on Wednesday. She met women and children in a camp and spoke to them about facing the tough situation with courage.

She arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday, her second visit to the country since being shot by militants in the northwestern city of Mingora for her outspoken views on girls education.

RELATED: Pakistan reopens highway to speed up aid to flood victim

RELATED: For Pakistan flood victims, waters hit swiftly and brutally

B.C. Floods 2021PakistanUnited Nations

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Snake search: Police on the lookout for missing Oak Bay ball python
Next story
VIDEO: Pumpkin growing champion wins B.C. Giant Pumpkin weigh-off

Just Posted

Royal Victoria Yacht Club sailing coach Hannah Stevens is the 2020 Sail Canada Instructor of the Year award. The 22-year-old University of Victoria student has sailed at the Oak Bay club much of her life. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay coach named Canadian leader in sport of sailing

Residents should check their smoke detectors annually, according to experts. (Black Press Media file photo)
Greater Victoria residents urged to plan escape from their home in case of fire

Some of the DND land in the Mary Hill area of Metchosin as seen from Pedder Bay. (File photo courtesy of Troy Dierk)
Department of National Defence reminds residents to stay off Metchosin site

Crystal Gelsinger, executive director of the Sooke Transition House Society, says proceeds from the new Thrift Boutique will assist women and children in desperate need in the community. Gelsinger’s stylishly chic outfit was created from items donated to the Thrift Boutique. (Rick Stiebel - Sooke News Mirror)
New thrift store supports Transition House