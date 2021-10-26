Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Residents line up to fill containers with potable water in Iqaluit, Nunavut on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Emma Tranter

Underground fuel spill found next to Iqaluit’s water treatment plant

No timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again

The City of Iqaluit says an old underground spill is likely responsible for fuel that is contaminating the city’s tap water.

City officials say in a news release that they found signs of a historic spill next to the water treatment plant in an inaccessible hole in the ground.

Iqaluit’s water has been undrinkable since Oct. 12 when traces of fuel were found in the water treatment plant.

The city says testing is now being done to confirm the spill is the source of the contamination.

The city adds that it has reported the spill to the Nunavut government and has hired a professional firm to clean it up.

There is still no timeline for when the city’s residents will be able to drink Iqaluit’s tap water again.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Nunavut declares emergency in Iqaluit, city receives first shipment of potable water

NunavutWater

Previous story
Crews board smouldering MV Zim Kingston Monday night during break in strong winds
Next story
‘They both had such big hearts’: Father and son identified as victims in Island killings

Just Posted

The Capital Regional District has issued a boil water advisory for the Wilderness Mountain water service area in East Sooke. (Katja Just - Pixabay.com)
East Sooke community issued boil water advisory

B.C. Premier John Horgan’s government is developing new paid sick leave legislation, but employers and workers disagree over whether businesses should be responsible for providing paid sick days. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
West Shore businesses concerned about potential cost of paid sick days

Lt. Gov. Janet Austin, Royal Canadian Legion BC and Yukon commander Angus Stanfield and temporary aide-de-camp to the Lt. Gov. Glen Greenhill at Rockland Avenue’s Government House, Oct. 26. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
VIDEO: Lt. Gov. Janet Austin presented the first poppy of BC and Yukon Legion’s 100th remembrance campaign

The Greater Victoria School District is one of dozens of districts in B.C. debating whether to implement a staff vaccine mandate. (Canadian Press/Jonathan Hayward)
Greater Victoria School District pondering pros, cons of staff vaccine mandate