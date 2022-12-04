Unemployment in Greater Victoria remains low

Unemployment in the Victoria Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) dropped by 0.8 per cent to 3.5 per cent in November from the previous month.

The figures — which cover the period from Nov. 6 to 12 — confirm Greater Victoria as one of the tightest labour markets in Canada and the tightest labour market among British Columbia’ s four CMAs. Vancouver’s CMA had the second-lowest unemployment rate in the province with a rate of 4.4 per cent, followed by Abbotsford–Mission (4.6 per cent) and Kelowna (4.9 per cent). More regionally, the unemployment rate of Vancouver Island and Coast stood at 3.1 per cent in November 2022, a drop from 1.3 per cent from November 2021.

Looking at specific industries, all industries employed some 217,300 people in Greater Victoria. Figures also show that key sectors of the local economy added jobs, starting with health care and social assistance (which added 1,400 jobs), educational services (which added 1,200 jobs), accommodation and food services (which added 1,100 jobs) and information, culture and recreation (800 jobs). However, the public administration sector lost 900 jobs, while retail and wholesale lost 200 jobs.

Canada’s unemployment changed little in November as it declined by 0.1 percent to 5.1 per cent.

