United Way Greater Victoria asking for at-home donations

With many people still working from home and workplace fundraisers largely off the table, United Way Greater Victoria (UWGV) and Island Health are taking a different approach to the annual Workplace Giving Campaign. This year, they are asking Island residents to take matters into their own hands.

The organizations have divided their campaign into three sections — isolated seniors, families in need, and mental health and addictions — so people have the power to choose where they direct their donations. All three sections are intended to target people who have been the hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

“During COVID-19 we will see many people in our community struggle and rely on services that are funded by the UWGV. During this Island Heath campaign, your donation matters more than ever and will have important and far-reaching impacts,” said Darlene Gallant, President, Victoria Labour Council in a statement Sept. 2.

Donations made to the “isolated seniors” section will help fund the More Than Meals program, which helps ensure seniors receive healthy meals and social interaction.

“Families in need” donations will be used to finish building Little Phoenix Daycare, a first-of-its-kind centre intended to support children who have experienced trauma.

The “mental health and addictions” section will fund UWGV’s work connecting people in need with social services, medical professionals and outreach workers.

“Like no time in our past, our community is facing challenges, but now more than ever we have the ability to come together as neighbours, united in our passion to transform local lives,” said Mark Breslauer, CEO at UWGV in their statement.

For anyone interested in making an at-home donation or starting their own workplace employee giving program, more details can be found at uwgv.ca.

UWGV and Island Health have been partnering on their Workplace Giving Campaign for more than 30 years and in that time have received $5.4 million in donations.

