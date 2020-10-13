United Way, Victoria Foundation open applications open for second round of emergency funding

Money expected to be in hands of charities by end of November

More relief is on the way for Greater Victoria charities as United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation partner to distribute $685,000 to local non-profits.

The funding comes through the second round of the federal Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF), which already provided $1.635 million in the spring, meaning $2.32 million will be granted to local charities through the program.

The money will go to local charities adapting frontline services to support people experiencing heightened vulnerability during the pandemic.

On April 21, the federal government announced the nation-wide $350 million ECSF, to be administered in collaboration with United Way Centraide Canada, Community Foundations of Canada and the Canadian Red Cross. On May 19, the first round of funding was released and on now, round two is live.

United Way Greater Victoria and the Victoria Foundation is accepting applications until Oct. 30. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, such as staffing or resource needs or equipment and supplies. The money is expected to be in the hands of local non-profits by the end of November.

Employment and Social Development Canada is offering information webinars for community organizations interested in applying for the second round of ECSF grants. For the English webinar visit bit.ly/33vtLAG or visit bit.ly/30zvNOz for information in French.

To learn more about the eligibility requirements and how to apply visit uwgv.ca/ecsf or victoriafoundation.bc.ca/ecsf.

