Alexandre Brolo, a physical chemist at the University of Victoria, is working to develop an at-home COVID-19 test. (UVic Photo Services)

University of Victoria chemist works to create at-home COVID-19 test

The test uses a sample of saliva, results are then read by an app

A physical chemist from the University of Victoria is working on creating an at-home COVID-19 test that could change the way public health officials track and control the spread of the virus.

Alexandre Brolo, in partnership with ImmunoPrecise Antibodies, is working on a test that would detect the presence of the disease in saliva and can be read using a cellphone. The news was announced by UVic on May 27.

According to Brolo, the wait for COVID-19 test results in Canada can range anywhere from 24 hours to two weeks and requires the patient to visit a testing facility — “risking further disease spread.”

READ ALSO: 11 new COVID-19 cases in B.C. as top doc urges caution amid ‘encouraging’ low rates

“A real-time COVID-19 test could be used in public spaces where you need to be able to rapidly screen people. The simple platform and easy-to-obtain sample could be used by non-health professionals or as a home-testing kit,” Brolo said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Ninja groups could be setting children up for identity theft, online safety expert says

The sample of saliva is placed on a thin strip coated in nanostructures made of gold. The structures interact with COVID-19 specific targets such as the spiky proteins located on the surface of the virus. If these proteins are present in the saliva of an infected patient, the strip will change colour and can be detected in real time with an app.

Brolo previously developed and piloted technology — which he’s building upon for the COVID-19 test — that would detect the Zika virus. His team was able to verify the technology’s ability to detect proteins from both Zika and dengue fever using a person’s saliva. Now Brolo will be customizing and testing technology to use with COVID-19 antibody samples supplied by ImmunoPrecise, a Victoria-based company that specializes in custom antibody discovery and development.

The project is funded by the Natural Science and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) Alliance COVID-19 grant, which promotes collaboration between academic researches and industry to address pandemic-related research and technical challenges. The projects are funded up to a year.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

UVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?
Next story
Killing of Discovery Island wolf was legal, says BC Conservation Service

Just Posted

Sooke Food Bank takes steps towards ‘new norm’

Need for Sooke Food Bank nearly doubles since beginning of pandemic

University of Victoria chemist works to create at-home COVID-19 test

The test uses a sample of saliva, results are then read by an app

Langford Legion hesitantly re-opens with new hours

President says doors open Tuesday to Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

Playgrounds reopen in Sooke

The move comes two months after facilities were shut down during the height of COVID-19 pandemic

Sooke food security initiative grows local interest

Around 30 grow-at-home kits handed out to Sooke residents

VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Videos captured by Terry Eissfeldt shows the bear arriving Saturday night and sleeping in on Sunday

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Parent, superintendent, trustee report smooth return to classrooms in B.C.

The biggest challenge is convincing families that it’s safe, some say

Vancouver Island grizzlies: moving in, or just passing through?

Lack of data makes seeming increase in grizzly sightings on the North Island an open question

B.C.’s top doctor urges caution for protesters amid 24 COVID-19 cases, 1 death in two days

One senior has died in long-term care over past 48 hours

COVID-19 birthday drive-by celebrations snuffed out in Island community

Bylaw officer visit with threats of a fine mean parade trucks taken off the road

Vancouver Island Regional Libraries to offer ‘takeout’ style services

VIRL will offer the service on a branch-by-branch basis

George Floyd asphyxiated by sustained pressure: family autopsy

Death sparked a wave of protests across the U.S. and abroad

COVID-19: B.C. commercial landlords can’t evict if they decline rent assistance

Emergency order ‘incentive’ for federal program, Carole James says

Most Read