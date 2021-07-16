University of Victoria makes it official, Faculty of Humanities has first woman dean

Annalee Lepp is the first woman to be appointed as dean of the University of Victoria’s Faculty of Humanities, after serving as acting dean since April 2020. (Courtesy of UVic Photo Services)

The University of Victoria’s Faculty of Humanities has appointed its first ever woman dean.

Researcher, teacher and administrator Annalee Lepp will serve as the faculty’s dean from July 2021 to June 2026, after serving as acting dean since April 2020. Lepp is currently an associate professor for the Department of Gender Studies and was the department’s chair for 11 years.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to be given the opportunity to continue in the role of dean of the humanities,” she said in a statement from the faculty. “I strongly believe in the critical importance and invaluable contributions of the humanities at UVic, including in the areas of research, teaching, interdisciplinary and undergraduate and graduate programming.”

Lepp, whose term as acting dean began shortly after the COVID-19 outbreak was declared a pandemic, has played a key role in leading the Faculty of Humanities through these challenging months, tending to the needs of students, staff and faculty and overseeing various support services.

Under her leadership, the faculty has achieved enrollment growth, advanced strategic priorities and increased research revenue.

“We are proud to celebrate Dr. Lepp’s appointment as dean of the humanities and to continue serving our faculty’s community under her vision,” the statement read.

The Faculty of Humanities currently has 152 faculty members and over 1,900 undergraduate and 200 graduate students.

