Betty Kennedy receives an honorary doctorate in law at the University of Victoria in 1988. (Courtesy of UVic Archives)

University of Victoria mathematician leaves $3.6 million to school after death

Endowed chair in mathematical biology created in honour of Betty Kennedy

When mathematician Betty Kennedy died, she left the University of Victoria – where she taught for nearly three decades – a $3.6 million gift. Now that money will go towards a $3 million endowed chair in mathematical biology.

Kennedy was an instrumental leader in the early development of UVic and helped found the school of nursing, social work, and health and information science.

The remaining $600,000 will be added to the existing Betty and Gilbert Kennedy entrance scholarships in engineering, law, math and music. Any additional funds received from Kennedy’s gift will go towards creating endowed graduate scholarships within the Department of Mathematics and Statistics, along with supporting other awards created by Kennedy.

READ ALSO: Chemical explosion at University of Victoria leaves one person with minor injuries

“She was a keen mentor to both students and colleagues,” says Professor Emeritus Pauline van den Driessche, who was a colleague and lifelong friend of Kennedy. “In addition to supporting and empowering generations of mathematicians and statisticians, her leadership played a pivotal role in starting the university’s much-lauded co-op program.”

In 1988, Kennedy received an honorary doctorate and in 2018 the Betty and Gilbert Kennedy Math & Stats Assistance Centre was renamed to honour her many years of teaching.

After her retirement in 1983, Kennedy served with many community groups such as Friends of the Royal BC Museum, Family and Children’s Services, the CRD Hospital and Health Planning Commission and the Galiano Island Parks and Recreation Commission.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria to study COVID outbreaks from your poop

Kennedy and her husband also spent time at their Galiano cottage where she delved into her garden, becoming more interested in the interactions between the subjects of mathematics, statistics and biology.

“At the intersection of mathematics and biology is a critical area of study that allows us to better understand the impact of climate change, pest control and economics,” says van den Driessche. “But perhaps none of these applications is so prominent these days as that this area allows us to understand pandemics.”

Van den Driessche is at the centre of a small but prolific research team working in this area. Recently, UVic created a joint mathematics and biology degree option in response to student interest. The impact of these researchers has been particularly evident over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, working to understand how the disease spreads and estimate hidden cases.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

University of Victoria

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates marking MMIW remembrance day note death of Indigenous woman in hospital
Next story
VIDEO: Trump, moving to show strength, aims for Monday release from hospital

Just Posted

University of Victoria mathematician leaves $3.6 million to school after death

Endowed chair in mathematical biology created in honour of Betty Kennedy

Woof-a-Thon fundraiser participants can win chance to name guide dog

Money raised goes to supporting BC and Alberta Guide Dogs

Ground breaks on Esquimalt Gorge Park upgrades

Cherry tree forest, pavilion among the purchases with $17-million McLoughlin Amenity Funds

Oak Bay seeks proposals for marina use

A three-part look at the history of Oak Bay Marina and Turkey Head

Growth of Victoria’s bike lane network continues from downtown heart

City staff work toward a full buildout of 32-kilometre network by 2022

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

POLL: Have you requested a mail-in ballot for the B.C. provincial election?

British Columbians head to the polls on Oct. 24 but early indications… Continue reading

NDP promise ICBC rebate as BC Liberals pledge to hold referendum on Surrey policing

The auto insurer saw a 37 per cent reduction in claims between April and June of this year

Stay local, wear masks: B.C. CDC releases Halloween tips for COVID-safe trick-or-treating

People who are quarantined or self-isolating are being told to leave their houses dark

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

B.C. election announcements on seniors support from both Liberals and NDP

Both party announcements pledge to keep seniors in their homes for longer

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award winner, Jessie Anthony

Her feature film, Brother, I Cry premiered at VIFF this year

Most Read