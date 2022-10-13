Saanich police officers cordoned off a portion of Haynes Road after discovering the remains of an unknown male near Swan Lake Sanctuary on Wednesday (Oct. 12). (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Saanich police officers cordoned off a portion of Haynes Road after discovering the remains of an unknown male near Swan Lake Sanctuary on Wednesday (Oct. 12). (Austin Westphal/News Staff)

Unknown man discovered deceased near Swan Lake in Saanich: police

Man’s identity, cause of death unknown

Police are of the belief that there’s no risk to public safety after the body of an unknown male was located near Swan Lake Sanctuary, in the area of Haynes Road and Douglas Street in Saanich, on Wednesday (Oct. 12).

Officers cordoned off a section of the area and remained on scene alongside detectives for several hours.

“Saanich police detectives, forensics specialists and the B.C. Coroners Service are working in partnership to identify the deceased male and determine the cause of death,” Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewitch said in a release.

Additional information is expected to be released as the investigation progresses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Saanich Police Department’s Major Crime Unit at 250-475-4356 or 1-888-980-1919.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Missing Victoria man identified as deceased found near Lochside trail in Saanich

Greater VictoriaSaanich

