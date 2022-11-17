Greater Victoria’s 2022 living wage is $24.29, up 20 per cent from $20.46 in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Greater Victoria’s 2022 living wage is $24.29, up 20 per cent from $20.46 in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)

Up almost $4, Greater Victoria’s living wage skyrockets to $24.29

Annual household expenses for a family of 4 rose by $10,229

Greater Victoria’s living wage rose by almost $4 from 2021, with annual household expenses up $10,229.

The 2022 living wage report, prepared by the Community Social Planning Council, looks at the hourly wage two working parents with two young children must earn to meet their basic expenses once government taxes, credits, deductions and subsidies have been calculated.

Greater Victoria reports the third-highest living wage in B.C. Haida Gwaii tops the list at $25.87, followed by Golden at $25.56 and Metro Vancouver comes in fourth at $24.08, according to a provincial list complied by Living Wage for Families BC in partnership with the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives BC.

The Greater Victoria report cited increases in housing and food costs for the 20 per cent leap to $24.29, up from $20.46 in 2021. Marking the first time Greater Victoria has surpassed Metro Vancouver.

More to come.

ALSO READ: Greater Victoria receives a failing grade in annual Vital Signs report

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: newsroom@vicnews.com.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Greater VictoriaWest Shore

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Northwest B.C. gold mine reopens following fatal incident
Next story
B.C.’s iconic Kokanee Glacier is melting and it can’t be saved

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s 2022 living wage is $24.29, up 20 per cent from $20.46 in 2021. (Black Press Media file photo)
Up almost $4, Greater Victoria’s living wage skyrockets to $24.29

A black bear lumbers along the banks of the Sooke River. A wildlife advocate says that weather impacts bears’ behaviour because it affects their food source. (Contributed - Gary Schroyen)
Black bears need personal space as they prepare for winter, says wildlife advocate

Sooke School District board trustee Ravi Parmar inside Centre Mountain Lellum Middle School during opening day on Nov. 14. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Sooke School District sees near-record bump in student population

The West Shore RCMP detachment in Langford. (Black Press Media file photo)
West Shore RCMP officer thanked, asked for a hug by Langford drunk driver