Saanich police shut down the 4500 block of Chatterton Way due to a suspicious package. (Photo: Saanich police)

UPDATE: Chatterton Way in Saanich reopened after suspicious package caused closure

The 4500-block of Chatterton Way reopened at 2 a.m. on July 31 when deemed safe

The 4500-block of Chatterton Way was closed to traffic in both directions on July 30 as police investigated a suspicious package that turned out to be non-explosive.

The route was reopened around 2 a.m. on July 31 after police shut it down around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police contained the scene and requested the assistance of the Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team (GVERT).

The suspicious package was examined and GVERT determined it was non-explosive, however, the file remains under investigation by the Saanich Police Department.

Police said that they’re thankful for the patience of residents who were affected by the lengthy road closure.

Saanich Police Department

