B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

B.C. Wildfire Service crews battle the Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith, which has burned 70 hectares. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

UPDATE: Crews work overnight fighting Mt. Hayes wildfire near Ladysmith

Cowichan Valley Regional District issued a state of local emergency Thursday night

After yesterday’s efforts that included helicopters, air tankers, heavy equipment and other firefighters, ground crews remained at Mt. Hayes near Ladysmith overnight continuing to battle the blaze.

The fire, about two and a half kilometres west of the Trans-Canada Highway, started in the early afternoon Thursday, Aug. 19.

Late that night, Cowichan Valley Regional District declared a state of local emergency in response to the wildfire, applying to Electoral Area H and a small portion of Area G. An evacuation order was issued for a Fortis B.C.-owned property on Ninatti Road.

The CVRD reported last night that the fire was 20 hectares last night and B.C. Wildfire Service is now reporting it has grown to 70 hectares. The regional district said it has limited public access to forestry roads in the area.

“The CVRD Regional Emergency Operations Centre remains in contact with municipal fire response teams, the Town of Ladysmith and the Stz’uminus First Nation for situational awareness,” the regional district noted in a press release.

READ ALSO: Crews fighting wildfire near Ladysmith


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc wildfiresWildfires

Previous story
West Kelowna resort refuses refund to wildfire, COVID cautious tourist
Next story
Fatigue setting in for fire crews battling B.C. infernos as 258 blazes burn

Just Posted

Sooke School District superintendent Scott Stinson is optimistic about the 2021-22 school year. (Black Press Media file photo)
Sooke School District cracking open the books for September

For the first time, a union representing RCMP members has ratified a collective agreement with the federal government to cover nearly 20,000 members. (File - Black Press Media)
Sooke bracing for major increase to RCMP salaries

Despite already appealing to many in Sooke, RC events and activities can only be put on with a proper track, says Vancouver Island RC Racers organizer Dan Pudwell. (Contributed - Dan Pudwell)
Remote-control car racetrack eyed for Sooke

The City of Colwood conducted a Business Retention and Expansion survey, which gathered feedback on the needs and interests of the local business community. (Black Press Media file photo)
Survey takes the pulse of Colwood business