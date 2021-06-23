One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

One ticket sold in British Columbia and one in Ontario will share the $70 million Lotto Max grand prize. (BCLC image)

UPDATE: Lucky British Columbian will share Tuesday’s $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

One ticket sold in Kamloops and one in Ontario will split the pot

At least one lucky British Columbian has hit the jackpot.

But they will have to share it with someone from Ontario.

“After nine weeks and several record-breaking draws, a ticket purchased in Kamloops has landed the much-anticipated $70-million Lotto Max jackpot,” the BCLC said in a media release. “Along with a ticket purchased in Ontario, the Kamloops ticket matched all seven numbers during last night’s draw to split the $70 million prize, scooping up $35 million each.”

The seven winning numbers were 7 11 22 28 33 44 49.

There were also 11 Maxmillions winners in B.C. who scored Maxmillions prizes during the 70 draws for $1 million. There were 46 Maxmillion prize winners total. Twenty-one winning tickets were sold in Ontario, and four in the Prairies.

All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on their ticket to come forward to claim their prize. The specific retail location where the winning lottery ticket was purchased, and the lottery winners’ name(s) will be announced after the winner has come forward.

The jackpot for the next draw on June 25 will be an estimated $50 million, with two Maxmillion prizes of $1 million each up for grabs.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: Lotto Max jackpot goes unclaimed again

Previous story
First COVID-19 flight exposure in over a month reported in Victoria
Next story
VIDEO: Risk-assessment tool for fully vaccinated people coming soon, Tam promises

Just Posted

Crossing guard Sarah Ferrier waves to a bus driver as she guards the crosswalk outside Saseenos Elementary School on March 5. (File - Black Press Media)
Board OK’s $154M budget for Sooke School District

The Royal B.C. Museum entered into a new agreement with the Sisters of St. Ann Wednesday to release archival records related to residential schools. (Photo courtesy the Royal BC Museum)
Sisters of St. Ann agree to work with Royal B.C. Museum to release residential school records

Traffic northbound on the Pat Bay Highway has been slowed by a motor vehicle incident at Mount Newton Cross Road on Wednesday afternoon. (Drive BC)
UPDATE: Vehicle incident slows Pat Bay traffic in Central Saanich

Among the items seized from a vehicle involved in a police incident near Duncan was $15,000 in cash. A Saanich man was arrested and faces drug and weapons related charges, after his home was searched following his arrest. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Saanich man arrested after firearm, cash, drugs found in vehicle