UPDATE: Police locate vehicle of interest following reported hit-and-run death of Vancouver Island woman

Man turns himself in to RCMP in Kelowna after seeing news reports

Police identified a 1991 Chevrolet Suburban as a vehicle of interest following the death of a woman Oct. 10 near Parksville. (Submitted/RCMP)

Central Vancouver Island Traffic Services have extended thanks to the public and the media for their assistance in locating a vehicle of interest, following the death of a woman Saturday in Parksville.

Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP Communication Services reported on Monday that the owner of the vehicle, a 55-year-old man from Woss, B.C., turned himself into the Kelowna RCMP Sunday night after seeing news reports about his truck.

Police were called to Highway 19 near Parksville on Saturday, where the body of a woman had been discovered. They said early indications are she was the victim of a hit-and-run.

The investigation continues and no one has yet been charged.

“It has really been because of tips from the public received as a result of the media coverage that we have been able to locate this vehicle so quickly,” said Cst. Jeff Pelat, CVITS lead investigator. “Our focus now will be on preparing the investigation for charge assessment by the B.C. prosecution service, a process which could take many months to complete.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

