UPDATE: Snow continues on Malahat as icy roads make two separate crashes in Saanich Sunday morning

Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
Icy roads lead to two vehicle crashes the morning of Dec. 12, one pictured above. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)Icy roads lead to two vehicle crashes the morning of Dec. 12, one pictured above. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)

Motorists across Greater Victoria are reminded to be wary of snowy weather and icy road conditions.

Heavy snowfall continues to impact travel on Highway 1 across the Malahat summit, according to EmergencyInfoBC. “Several plow trucks out right now cleaning up, but it’s coming down quick!” reads a tweet from Emcon’s South Island Devision. “Use caution and avoid travel if not necessary.”

According to EmergencyInfoBC, an “unstable airmass” brought the ten centimetre’s of snow to the area this morning, with another five to ten cm expected before changing to rain through the afternoon. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” they said in their latest alert. Updated road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

The weather has already challenged motorists Sunday. Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit reported that two crashes during the morning involved icy road conditions. One resulted in a vehicle rolling over on a narrow two-lane road, according to a tweet.

Black Press Media has reached out to Saanich Police for additional comment.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Driver’s early-morning downtown Victoria crash leaves trail of parts to follow

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Road conditionsSaanich Police Department

Previous story
Captain Sparrow and 7 other puppies with serious health issues brought to B.C. SPCA

Just Posted

Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff)
UPDATE: Snow continues on Malahat as icy roads make two separate crashes in Saanich Sunday morning

Matt Bawtinheimer of Oak Bay Bikes works on one of the 60 bikes collected by the Spandads in a bid to get bikes out to kids this Christmas. (Photo by Malcolm Gaylord)
Spandads ensure bikes a possibility around Greater Victoria Christmas trees

A percentage of the sales of Spinnakers soda will be donated to The Rotary Club of Oak Bay for the Threshold Housing Society. (Courtesy Rotary Club of Oak Bay)
Soda sales fund programs for youth at risk in Greater Victoria

Real estate agent Chace Witson (centre), flanked by Peninsula Santa’s Helpers volunteers Patti Sanders (left) and Carey Salvador, encourages donations to the annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive. Donations can be made until Dec. 15. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Saanich Peninsula toy drive organizers make final request for public donations