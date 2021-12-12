UPDATE: Snow continues on Malahat as icy roads make two separate crashes in Saanich Sunday morning

Rapid snowfall commenced on the Malahat around noon on Sunday, Dec. 12. (Kiernan Green/News Staff) Icy roads lead to two vehicle crashes the morning of Dec. 12, one pictured above. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit)

Motorists across Greater Victoria are reminded to be wary of snowy weather and icy road conditions.

Heavy snowfall continues to impact travel on Highway 1 across the Malahat summit, according to EmergencyInfoBC. “Several plow trucks out right now cleaning up, but it’s coming down quick!” reads a tweet from Emcon’s South Island Devision. “Use caution and avoid travel if not necessary.”

According to EmergencyInfoBC, an “unstable airmass” brought the ten centimetre’s of snow to the area this morning, with another five to ten cm expected before changing to rain through the afternoon. “Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow,” they said in their latest alert. Updated road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.

The weather has already challenged motorists Sunday. Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit reported that two crashes during the morning involved icy road conditions. One resulted in a vehicle rolling over on a narrow two-lane road, according to a tweet.

We have responded to two reports of vehicles disabled by icy road conditions this morning. Please drive extra carefully in less travelled areas. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/cSsansCane — Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit (@SPD_Traffic) December 12, 2021

