A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

A Nanaimo man has been arrested and charged with arson after a Tim Hortons location was damaged in a fire last week. (News Bulletin file photo)

UPDATE: Suspect arrested and charged after arson at Tim Hortons in Nanaimo

Kym Arkell remains in police custody

Nanaimo RCMP were able to make an arrest after a Tim Hortons location was set on fire last week.

A 37-year-old Nanaimo man was arrested Aug.3 and charged with arson in relation to the Aug. 2 fire at the Northfield Road restaurant, according to a press release.

The fire “caused hundreds of thousands of dollars of damages to the relatively new building and resultantly put several dozen employees out of work for upwards of six months,” noted the release.

Kym Arkell remains in police custody until his next court appearance Aug. 16.

Police say he is also a suspect in several other small fires that were set at nearby businesses; however, those incidents are still under investigation and no charges have been laid.

RELATED: Tim Hortons in Nanaimo expected to be closed for months after arson

READ ALSO: Man who threatened police with knife at Beban Park receives more jail time


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

ArsonBreaking NewscrimefireRCMP

Previous story
B.C. wildfires: 8 fires of note burning in province’s south
Next story
Over 7,300 without power in North Island

Just Posted

A star marks the 4.6 magnitude earthquake recorded on Aug. 8 around 12:39 a.m. (Earthquakes Canada)
No damage or tsunami expected after 4.6 earthquake strikes off Vancouver Island

Saanich-based researcher Teale Phelps Bondaroff holds dried sea cucumbers at a market in Singapore. (Photo courtesy of OceansAsia)
Saanich researcher makes waves studying Asian sea cucumber crime

Some of the paving blocks of Waddington Alley in Victoria. (Tammy Robinson/News Staff)
Best of the City: Waddington Alley’s unique bricks a throwback to Victoria’s yesteryear

Crowds perused the displays along Beacon Avenue during the Torque Masters Sidney Summer Car Show on Aug. 7. (Bailey Moreton/News Staff)
Residents stroll down memory lane at annual car show in Sidney