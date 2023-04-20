Upgrade of MRI machines at Kelowna hospital expected to allow for double the scans

Project will take 2 years and cost over $30 million

Kelowna General Hospital (KGH) has some new equipment on the way.

In an announcement on Thursday morning by Minister of Health Adrian Dix, KGH will be receiving a brand new 3T Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine and will be replacing the existing 1.5T machine.

“Our government has taken a number of steps to improve B.C.’s health-care system, including significantly improving access to MRI services across the province,” said Dix. “The addition of the new MRI and replacement of the existing MRI at Kelowna General Hospital means shorter wait times and better treatment plans for people in Kelowna and surrounding communities.”

The number of MRI scans able to be done on a yearly basis at KGH is expected to more than double, from 7,000 to 15,000. Interior Health CEO Susan Brown added that this should significantly reduce wait times, and produce higher quality images that can detect everything from prostate cancer, to neurological disease to heart conditions.

With a total cost of $30.7 million, the KGH Foundation is providing $5 million, the Central Okanagan Hospital Regional District is providing $10.3 million, and the province is kicking in the final $15.4 million.

Construction will begin this summer, with an expected completion date of 2025. There is no planned service disruption expected.

READ MORE: Kelowna students make meals for food bank while prepping for cooking competition

READ MORE: Kelowna brewery request for liquor license met with public concern for addictions

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

HospitalsKelownaOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Just Posted

Wind warnings cover much of coastal B.C. with gusts up to 110 km/h expected on April 20. (Environment Canada)
With gusts of 110 km/h expected, wind takes out ferries between Island and mainland

Painter Sue Leather is among the artists opening their studios to guests during the spring Oak Bay Community Artists Society studio tour on April 22 and 23. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay adds youthful touch to spring studio tour

Friends of North Saanich Mountain Bike Park Society president Kyle White says all skill levels are welcome at the park. (Courtesy Kyle White)
North Saanich Freeride Park aids youth mental health

A mixture of pedestrians, cyclists and cars navigate the intersection of Blanshard Street and Fort Street. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Victoria-Beacon Hill MLA Grace Lore backs bill prioritizing pedestrian safety

Pop-up banner image