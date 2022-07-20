Uptown crash flips car, shuts Saanich intersection

A car flipped over in a crash Wednesday morning that shut down the intersection at Saanich Road and Oak Street, Saanich Police Department reported around 9 a.m.

Emergency crews arrived to the scene prior to 9 a.m. July 20, indicating the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. or earlier.

Please avoid the area of Saanich Rd/ Oak St #yyjtraffic #Saanich #yyj . We've had to shut down the intersection due to a crash. We don't have an ETA for reopening at this point. pic.twitter.com/8t6rRlheSi — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) July 20, 2022

Police said on Twitter they have not determined a reopening time and told Black Press Media at the scene they are still trying to determine what happened.

ALSO READ: $5,000 donation serves up breakfast for Saanich Peninsula Lions Food Bank

More to come.

Do you have a story tip? Email: evert.lindquist@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Breaking Newscar accidentcar crashSaanich

A car is shown flipped over near the McDonald’s at Saanich Road and Oak Street on the morning of Wednesday, July 20. (Austin Westphal/News Staff)