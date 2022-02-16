Uptown-Douglas Plan approved after Saanich public hearing

Saanich council has endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan, which charts a course for upgrades and development in the corridor between the municipal hall and Tolmie Avenue, including around the Uptown Shopping Centre, pictured here. (Courtesy of District of Saanich)

A re-envisioned Uptown-Douglas area continues to be a hot topic in Saanich.

The Uptown-Douglas Plan is a strategy to guide land use and transportation changes over the next 20 to 30 years. The area, stretching from the City of Victoria border at Tolmie Avenue to just north of the Saanich municipal hall, “represents a critical regional hub expected to see significant growth and change,” the district said in a release Wednesday.

Saanich council endorsed the Uptown-Douglas Plan at a Feb. 15 public hearing.

One of its key objectives is to expand opportunities for higher density development and increased housing possibilities, while still retaining a focus on employment options in the area.

More than 10,000 people are employed in the Uptown-Douglas corridor and approximately 4,400 residents call the area home, with that population growing four per cent annually, according to district figures. Approximately 30,000 transit riders travel through the area daily and 30 per cent of Saanich’s industrially zoned land is located in the corridor.

Work on the plan has been underway since 2015. Council endorsed minor amendments to the plan at a Jan. 17 committee of the whole meeting, which saw the document forwarded to the public hearing.

Components of the plan outlined in a report from the Uptown-Douglas Plan advisory committee include improvements for pedestrians and cyclists, a mix of compact and multi-unit housing, transit upgrades and increased economic opportunities.

Upgrades will occur along Douglas Street from Tolmie Avenue to Huxley Street – including around the Uptown shopping centre, Saanich Plaza, municipal hall and the police and fire stations.

Saanich is working with partners to implement complete street designs and address housing needs and noted the plan will continue to be adapted to keep pace with evolving trends.

More information on the plan can be found at saanich.ca/udcp.

