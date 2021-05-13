Uttering threats increase by 47% in Sooke: police

Uttering threats increased significantly in April 2021 compared to April 2020, despite the crime rate continuing to drop in Sooke.

According to statistics released this week by the Sooke RCMP, April’s 13 reported uttering threats complaints marked a 47 per cent increase from the eight reported in April 2020.

Meanwhile, police also investigated 16 mischief, 11 theft, six assault and five fraud complaints.

“Everything remains pretty stable compared to last year,” Staff Sgt. Brett Sinden, head of the Sook RCMP detachment, said.

Anyone with information about a crime is asked to contact police at 250-642-5241 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

