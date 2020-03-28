(Black Press Media file photo)

UVic offers students Pass/Fail grading option as COVID-19 impacts spring studies

Students given three options for final grade presentation

The University of Victoria (UVic) is offering students a choice in how their final grades are presented in light of the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the spring semester.

On March 27, the university announced that students would be given three options in regard to their final grades; upon receiving the final grade, students will be able to choose to keep the assigned grade, opt for the Pass/Fail model meaning the course won’t count towards their GPA or drop the course entirely without any academic penalty.

READ ALSO: University of Victoria continues summer courses, shifts to virtual platform

According to the UVic website, under normal circumstances, the deadline to drop a course in the spring term would be the last day of February and the course would be stricken from the student’s transcript. After the deadline, students would be required to apply for academic concession to drop a course. These rules have been waived in light of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a statement on the UVic website, this decision to offer students a choice in how their final grades are presented comes as part of the institution’s effort “to alleviate stress during these unprecedented and challenging times.”

READ ALSO: More than 2,000 UVic students asked to leave dorms in response to COVID-19

In-person classes were suspended on March 16 and instructors were asked to transition to alternative platforms, change the weighting of assignments and examinations and alter remaining projects. On March 19, the university confirmed that a student had tested positive for COVID-19.

Faculty have until May 5 to submit the final marks and then students will then be given time to make a decision about their individual marks.

READ ALSO: B.C.’s largest universities move classes online amid coronavirus spread

Students are advised to consider the impacts of their choice of grading model as the decision could affect their options for future studies, admission to professional programs and other academic goals. Advising resources will be made available to help students with their decision.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

CoronavirusUVic

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand
Next story
Minor earthquake hits Greater Victoria Saturday morning

Just Posted

“Isolation is normal for us,” says Saanich dad with cystic fibrosis

Gordon Head man says now’s the time to approve life-saving cystic fibrosis drug

Victoria business still busy as people turn to books while in self-isolation

Russell Books says certain genres have gained popularity during COVID-19

Farmers’ markets still open in Greater Victoria

The Moss Street and Esquimalt Farmers’ markets are scheduled to take place, with slight variations

Minor earthquake hits Greater Victoria Saturday morning

Earthquake ‘lightly felt’ in the area, Earthquake Canada says

UVic offers students Pass/Fail grading option as COVID-19 impacts spring studies

Students given three options for final grade presentation

Canadians with COVID-19 symptoms to be denied boarding domestic flights, trains

Ban begins Monday, March 30, at noon

COVID-19: A message from the publisher

We will be making some changes to our print editions during these unprecedented times

B.C. veterinarians want to smooth the fur of COVID-19-worried pet owners

Vets expect to continue giving your fur buddies the help they need while social distancing

B.C. VIEWS: Small businesses need our help

Just as integral in neighbourhoods in Vancouver and Surrey as they are in Prince George or Kelowna

‘Tremendous’ response from blood donors has supply keeping pace with demand

About 400,000 of Canada’s 37 million residents give blood on a regular basis

Federal doctor says COVID-19 battle will last ‘months, many months’ as cases soar

Dr. Howard Njoo says the fight is far from over

Morning world update: Cases surge past 600,000; positive news in Germany

Spain suffers its deadliest day as Germany considers April 20 to possibly loosen restrictions

VIDEO: Penguins roam empty halls of Vancouver Aquarium

COVID-19 has forced the Vancouver Aquarium to close access to guests – leaving room for its residents

COVID-19: Qualicum Beach youngster gets car parade for his sixth birthday

Friends get creative after party cancelled due to ongoing pandemic

Most Read