University of Victoria’s IdeaFest2020 will run March 2 until March 7. (Photo Courtesy UVIC Facebook Site)

UVIC to host brain health presentation at IdeaFest 2020

Integrative Lifespan Lab will teach residents brain health for free at IdeaFest 2020

Greater Victoria residents can learn how to maintain and promote their cognitive health at the University of Victoria’s (UVIC) IdeaFest. On March 7 the Integrative Lifespan Lab from UVIC will present an interactive exhibit that will showcase mobile cognitive health trackers, smell testing and near-infrared spectroscopy brain imaging. Participants will learn how exercises, sleep and blood pressure all effect the cognitive abilities of the brain.

ALSO READ: Saanich’s population is aging faster than the rest of Canada but less than Victoria and Oak Bay

Andrea Piccinin, co-director of the lab, will run the event along with a team of PhD students. They will share the latest research in cogitative health and the factors associated with cognitive decline.

The free event will take place Saturday, March 7 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at the UVIC campus in the Cornett Building, room B335.

