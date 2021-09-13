UVic, U-Calgary researchers investigate possibility of CO2 storage in ocean basalt

Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions says innovation may help reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Benjamin Tutolo of the Solid Carbon team measures the pH of water in his laboratory at the University of Calgary. Solid Carbon is led by Ocean Networks Canada, an initiative of UVic. (Photo courtesy of Qin Zhang)

Scientists with the University of Victoria-based Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions believe there is a possibility to sequester carbon dioxide in the subseafloor ocean basalt.

Carbon sequestration is the process of capturing, isolating then storing CO2 in cap-rock underground, whether on land or in the ocean. According to institute scientists, human activity adds around 51 gigatons of greenhouse gas emissions to the atmosphere each year.

New research indicates that CO2 storage on this scale is possible to reduce emissions.

University of Calgary scientists have demonstrated that CO2 storage can be injected into the deep ocean basalt. The CO2 then reacts with minerals and forms a solid carbonate rock over time.

Institute executive director Sybil Seitzinger said the world needs these technologies as part of its climate action plan.

“Negative emissions technologies such as Solid Carbon do not replace the need for urgent emissions reductions, but are needed alongside deep decarbonization if we are to limit the average global temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels,” she said.

To learn more about the work of the Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions, visit pics.uvic.ca.

