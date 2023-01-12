UVic Vikes women’s basketball raising funds for breast cancer research

U Sports Shoot for the Cure is looking to raise $100,000

UVic women’s basketball is holding a Shoot for the Cure game Saturday (Jan. 14.) at 5 p.m. in the CARSA Performance Gym. (Black Press Media file photo)

The University of Victoria is raising money for breast cancer research in the areas of risk reduction, screening, diagnosis, prognosis and treatment.

UVic fundraising efforts for the 16th edition of U Sports Shoot for the Cure are taking place until Saturday (Jan. 14).

The goal of Shoot for the Cure is to raise $100,000 for the Canadian Cancer Society and other related charities.

UVic women’s basketball is holding a special game Saturday when they take on the University of Northern British Columbia at 5 p.m. in the CARSA Performance Gym.

Donors will be able to pledge for total rebounds, made 3-pointers and team assists during the game.

Vikes players will shoot 100 free throws each and will look for pledges for each successful attempt.

“U SPORTS Shoot for the Cure is an important, impactful initiative, and our Vikes women’s basketball team is proud to support this event again this year,” said women’s head coach Carrie Watts. “Breast cancer is a life-changing diagnosis, not only for the patient but for the family as well.”

The team set a record last year, raising $29,200.

“Several members of our team have had family members go through this experience first-hand and have seen the impacts of diagnosis, treatment and loss,” Watts said. “This initiative is one small way our team can support the fight against cancer through raising awareness and funds for research and treatment.”

The initiative was started in recognition of former Vikes head coach Kathy Shields during her battle with breast cancer.

Those interested can donate here.

Shoot for the Cure has raised more than $1.75 million since the fall of 2007.

