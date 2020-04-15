UVic’s Gustavson School of Business has launched a webinar series to help people navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Black Press Media file photo)

UVic webinar series navigates ‘uncharted waters’ of COVID-19 pandemic

Free online speaker sessions feature experts, authors

The University of Victoria’s business program is providing free webinars to help people navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Gustavson School of Business curated an online ‘uncharted waters’ speaker program focused on the business and personal impacts of coronavirus, with upcoming webinars focused on the stock market, forced family separation and leadership practices.

READ ALSO: UVic creates emergency bursary for students facing hardships due to COVID-19

“Offering these sessions is Gustavson’s way of showing the community they care,” the school stated, adding it hopes this “small gesture of support helps all of us navigate uncharted waters together.”

Upcoming seminars include Stock Market Swings and the Economic Outlook, presented by associate professor Michael King on April 16. On April 21, an expert panel will present How to Be Yourself when Borders are Closed: An Expert Panel for Anyone Whose Family Live in Other Countries. On April 28, UVic assistant professor Simon Pek will present Tools and Best Practices for Granting Employees Voice.

For more information or to register for the webinar series, visit uvic.ca.

READ ALSO: More than 2,000 UVic students asked to leave dorms in response to COVID-19

UVic

UVic webinar series navigates 'uncharted waters' of COVID-19 pandemic

