VIDEO: A look inside the vaccination site to open at Esquimalt sports centre

Greater Victoria residents aged 80-plus have one more place they can go to be vaccinated starting Monday.

The Archie Browning Sport Centre in Esquimalt, will be immunizing up to 360 people a day, Island Health medical health officer Dr. Mike Benusic said.

To reduce congestion, Benusic said they are asking people to show up no earlier than 10 minutes before their appointment, adding that the site will not be accepting walk-ins. He asks that people dress with two things in mind – wearing a mask and a short-sleeve shirt or top that can easily be rolled up.

When people enter the site through the back door of the sport centre they will be asked to line up along the left side until they are registered with reception. Ideally, Benusic said, people will have their care card on them, but any form of identification will be accepted.

After registering, people will enter a new line-up to await their turn for immunization. Mindful that waiting can be difficult for older residents, Benusic assured that volunteers and wheelchairs will be on hand to assist.

When it’s their turn, people will receive their first shot of the vaccine before being directed to a waiting area where they will be asked to stay for at least 15 minutes. In the case that someone reacts poorly to the vaccine, first aid will be on hand.

In total, Benusic said he expects the whole process to take no more than 30 minutes.

The clinic is one of 30 vaccination sites opening across Vancouver Island.

