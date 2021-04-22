Vaccine availability a fluid situation for Saanich Peninsula

Government site may not show pharmacies, but registering still an option

The government map (as of April 22) showing vaccine availability doesn’t have any Saanich Peninsula pharmacies listed, but the situation is fluid, and many readers have already registered. (Province of B.C. screenshot)

Whether it’s mapped out or not, residents are registering for a COVID-19 vaccine on the Saanich Peninsula.

A handful of readers reported registering despite the province’s map of Greater Victoria not showing any Peninsula pharmacies supplied with the AstraZeneca vaccine.

While not directly responding to the question of why Peninsula pharmacies aren’t showing on the Greater Victoria map, a spokesperson with the COVID-19 communications team said the province is offering several ways for people to get vaccinated, including through their local pharmacy for those aged 40 and older.

As of April 21, the province had administered more than 153,100 doses to people, primarily over the age of 55.

On Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, noted 88,000 doses were available in pharmacies throughout the province and will continue to provide it based on supply.

“The availability of the vaccine is continually changing and as we receive more supply, we’re able to add more pharmacies to our immunization program. We will continue to direct the vaccine where it is needed most,” said Leah Holoiday, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Health.

All people aged 40 and up can now book appointments to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for COVID-19 at pharmacies across B.C., but it may take some extra work, or at least patience, for those on Vancouver Island.

As of April 21 B.C. there were 8,906 active cases of COVID-19 in the province, with 13,135 people under public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases. Of those, 111,039 have recovered. There have been 1,546 COVID-19 related deaths in the province.

Call 833-838-2323 for the provincial call centre to book a vaccine appointment or check in with local pharmacies. Participating pharmacies are listed on the government website at https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/pharmacy.

